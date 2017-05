5 Pairs of Sensible Party Shoes

I have a confession to make. I don’t really like flat shoes.

I wear them a lot, because I don’t drive, and I live in a City and I walk everywhere. But I don’t really like them. When I take outfit photos in them I feel short and dumpy, which is why I often stand on tip toes. I have short legs and I feel like I look totally out of proportion.

I like sky high, stupid heels. I like spindly high heels and block heels and I like hugely absurd wedges. But I also know that they’re not really practical all the time, and I’m so sick of carrying extra shoes with me every time I go out.

So, those practical gold heels I bought the other day were like a bit of a revelation.

Hey people! There’s a middle ground! Enough of a heel to give me a bit of height, but comfortable enough that I can walk to the pub in them, even if they’re not exactly hiking boots.

So, since then I’ve been keeping my eyes open for some sensible┬áparty shoes that are still fabulous. Shoes that come in just as crazy a selection of prints and glitters as the absurd high heels. Here are five of my favourites.

Manage to have a slightly rock chick look, whilst also being very sensible. It’s the patent leather and the ankle strap combined with the tortoiseshell heel. I think these are my favourites.

Having said that, of course, you can’t go wrong with a bit of leopard print on your party shoes.

They’re sparkly, and they’re rose gold. They have sensible heels, but they are definitely party shoes!

Apparently this colour is Champagne. I think it looks like gold personally. However, they are so shiny I think I could use them to do my lipstick in, so I don’t really care about the technicalities of colour.

Finally, this last pair is from a slightly higher price range, though they are in the sale. I love the punched holes and the ankle lacing. They’d be perfect for Summer nights.