Happy Christmas! And a Christmas Giveaway

Happy Christmas Eve Eve!

It’s been a funny old year. December hasn’t bought 12 days of Christmas Outfits (though I did have Snowmen on my knees) or the Advent Calendar giveaway because there’s just been too much going on in my life. I hope normal service will be resumed by next December!

I felt weird without the excitement (and stress!) of my annual Christmas giveaway. I said I would try and run a smaller giveaway, and I have managed to find time to grab together some goodies for you, so here it is!

I had thought it would be super cunning to actually run it for the 12 days of Christmas. Then I realised that would mean launching it on Christmas Day, and really, who the hell does that?

So, lets call this the:

12 14 Days of Christmas Giveaway!

I’ve got together a little package of goodies which will seriously cheer up your January days!

In it you will find:

A bottle of Bloom Gin. Bloom is a distinctly floral gin from one of the oldest gin distillers in the UK.

A set of blue and gold make up brushes from SixPlus. I use the black and gold version of these and they are great!

A set of gorgeous paper lashes from Paperself. These are perfect for trimming down and using as accents.

A Besame lipstick in Red Velvet. Red Velvet is one of my favourite “every day” reds.

A Rose & Co Cherry Kiss Lip Balm

One of my super sexy Glamour is a State of Mind mugs from my Etsy shop.

A set of Hawaiian style Plumeria jewellery, consisting of a necklace and earrings.

A Gold and white striped 2017 diary

Sooo, if you fancy winning yourself that little bundle of goodies, just follow the intructions in the rafflecopter!

As ever, this is open to all Retro Chick followers! You can get one entry for Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and my Newsletter. If you’re already following, then bonus, just click the button for your entry! If not, feel free to follow me there for extra entries!

The competition is open till the 6th January and when we all get back to work I’ll pick one winner at random! UK entrants only because of the Gin!

HAPPY CHRISTMAS!