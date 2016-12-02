Do you remember when Christmas Jumpers were a massive no no?
When a Christmas Jumper was a reason for Bridget Jones to view Mark Darcy with sartorial suspicion?
I, of course, was either way ahead of my time or deeply unfashionable, take your pick. I remember trawling charity shops for the slightest hint of Fair Isle each Christmas. Then other people started trawling Charity Shops for 80s sequin candy canes and fair isle. The High Street shops went “Hmmm, maybe there’s something in this Christmas jumper lark, if only we’d listened to Retro Chick”. These days you can hardly enter a shop from mid October without the rails being full of festive Christmas jumpers ranging from classy fair isle, through subtle sparkle, into “hilarious” slogan territory.
So today I have rounded up enough Christmas jumpers that you can wear one for every day of the official Christmas period. Though I can’t guarantee you won’t be sick of them by January 6th.
Beware, though, I searched long and hard to find these with a range of sizes still in stock. Much like advent calendars, these don’t stick around for long!
Oasis Candy Cane Christmas Jumper
We’ll ease in with some nice understated embroidered Candy Canes on a navy background. This is a just below waist length jumper with a semi fitted shape.
New Look Candy Print Christmas Jumper
Sticking with the Candy Cane theme, this one from New Look is a little chunkier.
Dorothy Perkins Sequin Reindeer Jumper
Sometimes I disturb myself with the things I think of as classy. This one is a sequin deer on a chic pale background. What’s not classy about that? This is another waist length semi fitted jumper.
Boden Bauble Jumper
Boden totally have classy Christmas jumpers sewn up. With tiny pom poms for baubles this is a Christmas classic. And it’s on sale.
Collectif Chrissie Deer Jumper
The classiest of all classy Christmas jumpers. With a lovely fitted waist length style as well.
Topshop “Is it too late to be good?” Christmas Jumper
Because sometimes classy is over rated and what you actually want is a cheesy slogan.
Joanie Clothing Fizz Christmas Jumper
I actually own the black version of this jumper (it also comes in peach) and I love it. The fabric is soft and it drapes beautifully AND it has a cheesy Christmas slogan, what more do you want from a jumper?
Dorothy Perkins Sequined Bauble Jumper
This is a very fine knit, with sequin baubles and looks like quite a nice shape to wear tucked into high waisted skirts.
George Christmas Holly Bauble Jumper
Holly and baubles with metallic thread. This looks a nice length for tucking in. Beware, one of the reviews mentions this might be one to size down on if you like them fitted.
Oasis Sequin Snowflake Jumper
We are back with another classy Christmas jumper. Snowflakes are classy, pale pink is classy and silver is classy. This is definitely on the understated side of Christmas jumpers. I like it a lot.
Warehouse Mistletoe Jumper
I like this jumper, but I think it’s probably only one to wear out anywhere there’s alcohol if you don’t mind hilarious people attempting to kiss bits of you all night. It does look nice though.
Dickins & Jones Grace the Gingerbread Christmas Jumper
Finally, another Christmas jumper that is currently reduced. I love the Gingerbread men motif, it’s a bit like this one that I have been lusting over on the Topshop website but that is sold out in any sizes that might fit me. The Dickins & Jones version has added festive snowflakes, but no sequins. You win some, you lose some.
Steph from MissKittenheelDecember 2, 2016
Hohoho – got the Collectif one and a tacky one with a motto fro H&M, red with green sequins in the sales. For a fiver. A rare thing in German for plussizes. Guess that is the end of my selection. Though the DP one with Bambi is cute.
LucyDecember 3, 2016
I love this post – these jumpers are just my style. You’ve done a great job at featuring something to suit all price ranges. And please don’t hate me – I managed to get the TopShop gingerbread jumper in size 14!
Ewa MacherowskaDecember 3, 2016
Love them all! 😉
Sarah MortimerDecember 3, 2016
I’ve just bought a Christmas cardie by Dancing Days – erring on the classy side?
http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/like/182327141124?lpid=122&chn=ps&var=484873706190&adgroupid=36084540643&rlsatarget=pla-266373412227&adtype=pla&poi=&googleloc=1007266&device=c&campaignid=698615505&crdt=0
GemmaDecember 3, 2016
Oooh I like it!
SharonDecember 5, 2016
I was reading this post yesterday morning in my hotel room in Spittalfields where there are two Collectifs so went tried on their jumper.
It’s amazing. Really thick and warm, well worth the money. However it is short. I’m quite tall so felt it wasn’t long enough for a winter jumper. Maybe if it had been thinner and I was going to wear it in the spring or autumn. It really is beautiful though in real life. Sigh…
Tam FrancisDecember 6, 2016
I HAVE to have the Collectif Chrissie Deer Jumper. I LOVE it. I checked out their site, but the sizes are very different than the US. Have you ever bought one of their jumpers? Do they run true to size, big? Small?
Thanks. I want to order one today!
kanchanDecember 15, 2016
I love your jumper collection….. this is all are so beautiful and my favorite is your candy jumper collection….great jumpers good work keep it up………