We are now on day 3 of Norwich Cocktail Week.

This, of course, means that I am already about ready to spend an entire day sleeping and would be very happy never to see another cocktail again. Until later of course, when I’m a few cocktails down!

Yesterday, instead of a late night, we decided to spend a rainy Sunday afternoon visiting some bars that were on the other side of Norwich to where we live. This meant walking around 4 miles during the course of the day, so I’m pretty sure you can understand why I opted for flat brogues. When I got dressed in this outfit I thought it looked quite cute in an Autumn toned, novelty prints and brogues kind of a way.

When I looked at these pictures I thought it made me look chunky and a bit frumpy.

I swear it looked better in person.

I’m blaming the brown jumper. This brown jumper is one that I’ve taken in and out of the “get rid” pile over and over again on the basis that every time I see photos of me wearing it I think it makes me look chunky and frumpy. So maybe I should just cut my losses and send it to the charity shop?

I was also wearing a trench coat as it rained all morning, as you can clearly see from the two-tone toes on my shoes, they’re actually all one colour, I swear.

The skirt is the Cocktail print skirt I bought for last years Cocktail Week. It was expensive, so it gets a lot of wear on any Cocktail related excursion! Also, just to really drive home the Cocktail theme, I added a glittery cocktail brooch from a little collection Bad Kitty sent me.





As we stopped to take photos outside a bar we were about to head into, the sun was just starting to peek from behind the clouds.

Perfect, I thought, a few photos, and then a cocktail and a sunny afternoon walk home.

The weather,obviously had better ideas and decided to start a brief but soggy shower a few photos in. Note the rain drops on my jumper! We abandoned the effort after a few snaps, and headed inside for cocktails.

Expect more cocktail themed outfits over the next few days, as there’s plenty more cocktails to be had over Norwich Cocktail Week!

♣ Jumper – Primark ♣ Cocktail Skirt – Victory Parade ♣

♣Cocktail Brooch c/o Bad Kitty ♣ Brogues – I forget! ♣