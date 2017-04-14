Shopping for my Dream Bar

I suddenly realised I’ve been in my house 5 years.

5 years, and I still feel like we just moved in. We put in a gorgeous new fireplace and did some big ish work like moving the back door to give us a bigger kitchen space. Then we just kind of stopped.

The kitchen is still half done; with an untiled wall; and the dining room, that we had optimistic plans to turn into a bar, is just a dumping ground for all my chipped 1930s bootfair china, my derby kit and drying washing.

So, yeah, we have big things that need doing. Floors that need sanding, walls that need tiling and ceilings that need fixing. These are big jobs, needing tools and equipment.

In the meantime, however, I have made creating my perfect bar space in the dining room my next mission and my current fantasy shopping obsession. Before I figure out sanding the floors and painting the walls, I am day dreaming of creating a space with a splash of 70s does 30s glamour to house my Babycham glasses.

I’m thinking gold and green. Velvet, leather, palm trees, peacock feathers and mirrors. Somewhat inspired by the image above I found on Pinterest (this bar cart is from Oliver Bonas, but at £395, it’s somewhat out of my price range.)

When I decorate I mostly buy things from boot fairs, charity shops, or antique markets. But with these styles becoming increasingly fashionable, these days it’s sometimes cheaper to buy copies on the High Street. A bit of High Street browsing can also sometimes give some great inspiration for second hand hunting. So, today, here is my wish list of 10 things on the High Street and online that I NEED to have for my future bar.

One….. Lisa Angel Set of Hexagon Mirrors

Two…. Biba Palm Tree Candle Stick

Three… Haku Palermo Drinks Trolley

Four… Pineapple Ice Bucket

Five… Hanging Faux Spider Plant

Six… Littlewoods Leaves Cushion

Seven… TK Maxx Feather Vase

Eight… Biba All Over Logo Cushion

Nine… Matalan Grace Chair

Ten… TK Maxx Gold Tone Cockatoo Lamp