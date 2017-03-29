Recently I had a bit of an Instagram cull.
I do it periodically to clear out dead accounts, spam accounts, people that only post memes or baby photos and people with whom it just turns out I don’t have that much in common.
This time I realised that I’d started unfollowing a few accounts because they were just too, well, perfect.
Immaculately staged photos of breakfast in bed, complete with sheets just rumpled enough to look picture perfect, glossy red lips, shiny curled hair and perfect flat lays. I literally have no idea how they get these photos. Sometimes it seems like everyone but me is living in a white washed, sunlit world of perfect latte art and porridge with lines of sliced strawberries and chia seeds on top.
It seems that the images we WANT to consume are almost indistinguishable from those we used to find in traditional media. Except now we also want to believe that these are real people just snapping a picture of them drinking coffee, rather than an edited photo shoot that took time to set up.
Blogging is my full-time job, and there’s a lot of pressure to improve numbers and keep up with the proverbial Joneses. I’ve thought about having an Instagram “theme” (though I’ve never quite got as far as actually having one) and the photos I share now are much more thought out than they used to be in the early days when I started using Instagram.
It’s one of the reasons I started writing my weekly “This Week I…” posts, often they use snaps that in the old days might have gone on Instagram. They’re bad photos, but they illustrate my life.
I want to grow my Instagram following as it’s important to brands looking for sponsored content, so I work hard, and I follow the Instagram “rules”, and this morning I looked at my stats and saw that 171 people followed me, and 167 unfollowed me, and I’m not sure why I bother.
When the social media blues hit I frequently feel like I can’t live up to the shiny, flat lay perfect lives of other bloggers. The ones that had mobile phones with cameras when they were teenagers and have consumed this stuff forever, the ones with photographer boyfriends or enough space in their homes for a permanent photo studio.
We all know that we should take it with a pinch of salt, and that those curated Instagram images are the “Highlights reel” of someones life. But there are times when it’s hard to believe.
I get just as annoyed by the self-righteous “social media is bad” rhetoric as I do by the instaperfect grids and relentless positivity.
Fact is that when you’re feeling good those beautiful images and uplifting posts can be inspirational. When you’re feeling bad they can make you feel worse.
Right now I am 11.5 weeks into my depo provera injection. I normally have it at 10 weeks because I can’t hack the hormonal angst, the clumsiness and the anxiety that I get near the end. But last time I went to the nurse she told me new rules meant I couldn’t have it early. Right now, I feel awful. I am sat in a house full of the detritus of two people who are terrible hoarders and now both work from home (help me clear it out!). My hair needs most importantly washing, but also my roots need doing and I desperately need a hair cut. I am wearing star print pyjama bottoms with a hole in the leg and a stripy jumper. On my desk is a coffee cup, a broken watch strap and a pile of paper so big I don’t even know what’s in it any more.
My desk. I might not insta it, but I’ll post it here. Everything looks better if you turn up the brightness. Right?
I’m not going to Instagram any of that, I’m not going to tweet about it either. I’m going to do what everyone does. I’ll clear away the coffee cups and piles of paper. I’ll brush my hair and put on some lipstick before I leave the house and present my best self to the world.
Maybe we should share more of our bad days, but does anyone really want to see it?
I don’t have the answer to the social media blues. But next time you feel like you can’t live up, just remember, we’re all human.
We’re messy, hormonal, greasy-haired, beautiful, stylish, imaginative, creative, sad, happy, amazing human-beings. We all exist outside the window of those 140 character snippets and Instagram grids and someone, somewhere, loves seeing you in all your messy glory.
Whatever Pinterest may tell you, no one is really living that “perfect” life.
SandraMarch 29, 2017
Totally agree with this, we all know instagram and other social media is sometimes too perfect, it isn’t the real life, yet I constantly have the feeling we have to keep up the standard. I follow you because you are real, I don’t want the pictures to be perfect. You have a style I can relate to. No photoshopped pictures, no picture perfect hair. Last week I had the social media blues and I actually quit my ootd pictures, I had a bad day and deleted that account lol. Now I use my personal instagram and don’t post that often. It actually makes me feel better, not constantly checking my insta for likes and comments.
Jess MMarch 29, 2017
I have to agree with you on this. I have really gone off instagram lately because of how insanely curated the pictures of a lot of people are (maybe I should call them brands?). The reason I used to love instagram so much was to see what other people are seeing, kind of looking at life through someone else’s lense… but authenticity is tricky to find. Of course this super-perfect versions of reality affect me. I’d love to post a picture of my face, but every time I take one, I see my acne, my wrinkles, and I remember how flawless this person looked, or I remember that other person with near-perfect skin.. so I’m put off. I’ve gone off Twitter, Facebook, and now instagram. Maybe I should do a sort of cull like you’ve done. I do like your pictures though, I like your mix of roller-derby and cocktails 😉
jeniMarch 29, 2017
Hey Gemma,
Really interesting post. Hope you manage to push through the hormones and hoarding, driving you crazy just now, to the other days. The lipstick and faking it idea is definately one I subscribe too. Just today I felt a bit washed out and down so i’m wearing a dress that has bright yellow in it to cheer me up!
Similar but not the same, I’ve read articles recently espousing the idea that since no-one is genuinely ‘fine’ or ‘good’ all the time you should say how you really are when people ask. However I can’t decide if that just makes other people feel bad and uncomfortable, while it doesn’t necessarily make you feel any better? I’ve come to the conclusion you have to pick your moments; when the woman in the post office asks then maybe saying you’re fine is ok, but if someone you’re friendly with in the gym asks then maybe we should be honest, own up to not feeling great all the time.
Like you say, no-one is immune from bad days or social media blues! x
Mim McDonald (@crinolinerobot)March 29, 2017
I literally cannot follow people who are too perfect. It just ends up making me feel awful. Also, people who only ever post outfit photos, but that’s because they’re all surface and I like to feel there’s an actual person there, not a shop-window mannequin.
I think it’s okay to share *some* bad days. I spent January waiting to find out if I still had a job, then the month ended with me finding I did, but my workload had literally doubled. All that stress would’ve made for a shitty blog, so I just didn’t blog much in February while I was getting things together again. So if oyu have the odd bad day, that’s okay. You’re a person, and the people who follow you on instagram or your blog are there for the person.
As for all the things to do, have a big cup of tea, then do one thing. Any of the things. You can only do one thing at a time, after all. And then there will be one thing done, and you will have achieved something. It’ll all come together in the end.
AliceMarch 29, 2017
Love this post! Love you girl! Keep fighting!
StephMarch 29, 2017
Funnily enough I wrote a post similar to this last week – I just know I’m never going to be one of those ‘aspirational’ bloggers because I just don’t have the time or energy to be that polished all the time! It makes me feel woefully inadequate sometimes! So I’ve resigned myself to just being average old me. My favourite blogs are those with a real voice – I like reading about real people who have bills to pay and have bad hair days and aren’t afraid to wear the same dress they’ve had for years over and over. Reading about real people’s thoughts and fears and achievements is far more inspiring to me than an image of some flawless idol that I know can’t be real. Don’t go changing! X