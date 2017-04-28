Lady B Loves Anti Chafe Shorts Giveaway

Last year I discovered the wonder of these Anti-Chafe Shorts from Lady B Loves.

In the last year things have moved on, and Lady B Loves has expanded her range to also sell an adorable selection of vintage repro clothing, including Collectif and Lindy Bop, and opened a little shop locally in the Royal Arcade.

Those awesome anti-chafe shorties are still there though, and for that I am grateful. In the last year I have worn the black lace trim shorts non-stop. They are great in Summer, but they also make a nice warm extra layer under trousers in Winter! Recently she got in touch and offered to send me a pair in the nude colour as well (excellent under light coloured Summer clothes) and also a pair to use as a giveaway for one of you guys.

I’m not going to review them all over again, I did that in some detail last year. For those of you too lazy to click the link, the Lady B Loves anti-chafe shorts come in sizes 8-18 and in black and “nude”. They are basically cycling shorts made of a super soft fabric with a fine smooth lace edging and the waist and leg. They are excellent for avoiding VPL in fitted clothes, and stopping what is often called “chub rub” where your thighs stick together on sweaty Summer days. They’re not shapewear, so they’re not restrictive and they don’t dig in. Basically I think they’re pretty darn awesome.

You can buy the shorties here for £20.

I totally recommend them, but as a special bank holiday treat I have a pair to give away to one of you lucky, lucky folk! You can have your choice of colour and size.

Just follow the instructions on the rafflecopter widget for your chance to win a pair. The competition will run for 1 week till midnight on Friday 5th May.

Get entering now!

* The giveaway will run until midnight on Friday 5th May.

* The winner will be chosen at random from all available entries.

* The winner will be contacted by email within 72 hours of the end of the competition.

* The winner has 48 hours to respond or another winner will be drawn.

* No cash alternative is available.

* Overseas winners are responsible for any customs charges or local taxes.