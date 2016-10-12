Yes, that’s right, it’s another cocktail related outfit.
This time it’s the return of the Voodoo Vixen cocktail cardigan. I bought it in 2014 and wore it with a bodycon skirt and glittery cheetah shoes. Then in 2015 its outing was a little more casual in Collectif Capris and a Bad Kitty Cocktail Headscarf.
This year it went a bit rock n roll with a leather skirt and super spiky heeled shoe boots.
Obviously having been freezing cold and raining all week, the day I actually decided to dig out my black tights, and wear a very tight pvc pencil skirt, was the day the sun decided to burst from behind the clouds and make me sweat all the way into town.
Ah, Autumn weather, how difficult you make life.
Yesterdays first task was to judge a Cocktail Competition. In previous years there are have been around 10 entrants making 3 cocktails. This years competition kept it much simpler, with just one cocktail, and 4 entrants, who were 4 of the best bartenders in Norwich.
Judging was tricky, but by far the trickiest part of my task was clambering onto a bar stool in a very tight skirt. I really didn’t think this outfit through.
Despite its weather and bar stool based limitations, I feel much happier in this outfit than I did in Mondays outfit post.
Zella Maybe made an interesting point when I didn’t feel right in Mondays outfit. After a dramatic hair cut it can take a little while to settle back into your wardrobe and feel like you’ve got the look right, and I think that might be part of the problem!
I feel like my new super short hair needs a bit a bit more of a sleek and edgy look. Mondays cute and quirky in brown and brogues wasn’t quite working, where as todays leather and spiky heels feels more me.
I still grin like an idiot though.
♠ Cocktail Cardigan – Voodoo Vixen ♠ Faux Leather Skirt – Oasis (similar)♠
♠Shoe Boots – Guess @ TK Maxx (similar) ♠
Pink Haired PrincessOctober 12, 2016
Looking fabulous. Ah true pencil shapes or restrictive thigh high boots love to make us struggle with the simplest of tasks! They look good though. Yeah I find a new hair colour or style takes a couple of days to feel “me”. Change of makeup or clothing colours etc can make all the difference. You’re rocking it anyway.
SuzanneOctober 13, 2016
Sex-hay!
I love the whole look and totally understand about the limited amount of movement in a well fitted leather pencil skirt. We give up comfort to look hot though.
bisous
Suzanne
JennyOctober 14, 2016
Great outfit Gemma, those peep toe heels are so different but look so good especially with black tights.
But that skirt is just fabulous, so classy, sexy and feminine, who cares if its restrictive, that’s the fun of being a woman especially when you can look so stunning.
You truly are an inspiration, looks like another skirt for my bulging wardrobe !!
bella laurenOctober 14, 2016
This bodycon skirt is really adorable,you look gorgeous in this vintage outfit.
AliceOctober 15, 2016
Gorgeous outfit! I love the shoes!