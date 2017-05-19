How to Make Your Own Tortilla Chips

Recently I discovered how to make own tortilla chips.

I love it when I discover things that are super easy to make. I would like to think of myself as some kind of budding Nigella, baking and making delicious home cooked meals from scratch, but in fact I’m just far too lazy. Plus I can’t be faffed with the mess. Take, for instance, anything that involves “breading”. On TV they make it look so easy to dip things in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs. In reality I end up with egg and flour all over the kitchem, plus that’s 3 dirty dishes already for one meal. Who can be bothered? (Though I do make this kind of thing occasionally, because, yum.)

Basically, If I make it, you can pretty much guarantee that it’s super easy.

Enter home made Tortilla Chips. I’ve never really been a fan of store bought tortilla chips, they’re always really orange and powdery and a bit gross. In fact, I’m not a fan of many store bought things that you can use to scoop up tasty dips, they’re generally just a way of getting the tasty dips into my mouth without people thinking I am gross for eating hummus with a spoon.

Because of my distinct lack of home making skills I have a tendency to believe that if I learn how to do something, everyone else must have been doing it for years as it’s so easy. Apparently that isn’t true.

So, simple as it is, today I thought I’d share how I make tasty home made tortilla chips for scooping hummus with. Srsly, so simple even I can do it and you can serve them up to your friends and feel a little bit like Nigella.

You will need:

A packet of Tortilla wraps (like these)

Olive Oil

Sea Salt

A pack of 8 Tortilla wraps will make enough chips to feed about 6 people easily. I used 2 to make a bowl for the 2 of us.

Stack the tortillas and cut them into triangles. You can make big long tortillas by cutting them into 8, or you can cut them more Dorito sized, though you’ll end up with some that are a bit of a funny shape rather than triangular if you do this.

Once they are cut, lay them on a baking tray. You can overlap them a bit, but don’t stack them as the ones on the bottom won’t crisp up as well as the ones on top.

Drizzle them with olive oil and sprinkle them with sea salt crystals. If you want you could also sprinkle them with other spices for flavour.

Pre heat the oven, to about 180 degrees for a fan oven, and bake for about 15 minutes. Check that they’re crispy, if not give them another few minutes.

Wait for them to cool, pile them into a bowl and scoff with a dip while watching Netflix on a Friday night.

YUM!