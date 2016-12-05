A Casual Christmas Outfit

December is here, so you must have realised it’s time for the Christmas outfits?

I’m not going to attempt a 12 days of Christmas Outfits this year as I’ve only acquired, er, 4, new festive things this year, so I’d end up repeating myself. I can guarantee a very festive theme to Decembers outfits though.

Part of the thanks for that festive vibe must go to Joanie Clothing who sent me not one, but THREE gorgeous things. I was going to post them all in one post, but I decided they all needed more space. I also totally didn’t photograph one of them when I wore it out because it was dark and then ran out of time to put it back on and take photos. So, yeah, a little insight into the life of a blogger there. You can’t just wear your clothes once, you have to make sure you are wearing them when there’s enough time and light to take photos.

They sent me the Prosecco Ho-Ho Jumper, which is a beautiful fine knit with 3/4 sleeves, perfect for tucking into skirts. This unbelievably gorgeous navy satin full cocktail print skirt, which is a thick material that stands out beautifully with a high stiff waistband. Finally, they also sent me the Holly Fair Isle Jumper, which turned out to be just perfect to wear out on Sunday to go and walk around a craft fair with a hangover.

This jumper isn’t just for show. It’s really thick and very warm. I found the sizing came up a little large. I initially ordered a Medium, which should fit a 36-38″ bust, and although I am the smaller end of that size range it was too big. Here I am wearing the small, which should fit a 32-24″ bust, but fit me perfectly.

At this point I had already eaten a Greggs festive pasty and drunk about 15 pints of water to fend off the grogginess caused by a lovely night out with friends the night before. I was also looking with disgust at everyone I saw out running. I’m fairly sure that people who go running in my vicinity on days when I have a hangover are doing it specifically to mock me and make me feel guilty walking home with a bag of cake when I really *had* planned to go for a run.

I’m starting December nice and slow with the subtle Christmas outfits. But don’t worry, we’ll be onto sequins and tights with snowmen on the knees before you know it.

♥ Fair Isle Jumper c/o Joanie Clothing ♥ Capris – Collectif* (similar)♥

♥ Headscarf – Bad Kitty ♥ Shoes – Mel by Melissa ♥