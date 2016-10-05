Time for a Change

Right about now I’m probably leaving the hairdressers.

As I write this on Tuesday afternoon I really fancy a change.

I’ve never been precious about my hair. It grows back after all! In the 9 years I’ve been writing this blog it’s been red, brown, blonde, bright pink and purple, pastel pink and lilac, strawberry blonde and steel grey for a bit. I’ve a had a bob, a midi cut, a fringe, no fringe, curls, and briefly it was quite long.

I had a fringe cut in at the end of 2014, and I’ve loved the sharp blonde bob for 2 years. Recently, though, it’s been getting on my nerves. It seems to lose its shape too quickly and I’m losing patience with blow drying it properly, and that heralds time for something new.

But what? Ooooh the suspense!

I’ve been pinning quite a few pixie cuts on Pinterest.

There’s the classic pixie cut. It can be roughed up a little, or smoothed down all sleek and Twiggy 60s chic.

But I’m also secretly finding myself drawn to the slightly edgier undercut pixie cut styles.



Don’t think it hasn’t occurred to me that I own a pair of clippers and could tidy up the sides myself to stop it annoying me. It totally has. I like a hair cut I can maintain myself between hairdresser trips. No amount of disasterous home fringe trims in my late teens using sticky tape as a guide has managed to put me off that. (Top tip, if you do want to trim your own fringe I finally mastered a method that doesn’t use sticky tape)

How my hair looks right now will depend entirely on a conversation with my hairdresser, and what mood I happen to be in tomorrow morning.

I’m pretty sure that the first place to know will be Instagram though!