Festive Cocktails : Winter in Marrakech

Ho Ho HO! Yes, I have another Cocktail recipe for you today!

This one isn’t of my own devising, but is instead a recipe sent to me by Opihr Spiced Gin. It’s called Winter in Marrakech.

I can tell you that this one is disturbingly easy drinking for a cocktail with 3 shots of booze in it. I can also tell you that it’s been subject to extensive consumer testing and that I no longer have any Opihr left *sob*. On that note I can also tell you that while the spiced gin makes it delicious, it also tastes great, if slightly less festive, when made with vodka or plain gin. Made that way it’s less Winter in Marrakech and more Winter in Norwich, but hey, nothing wrong with Winter in Norwich!

This recipe is also less rich than last weeks mince pie martini. I think it’s ideal for making in large jugs for guests to pour themself. You can also double the amount of cranberry juice and make it into a long drink, if, for instance, you are concerned about the speed with which Mr Chick people are knocking back the very strong cocktails.

Anyway, on with the recipe, and happy festive cocktail drinking!

