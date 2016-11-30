Retro Chick Cooks: Cranberry and Maple Syrup Sweet Potatos

I told you I wasn’t going to give up on this recipe lark!

After Octobers nicely seasonal Pumpkin Pasta recipe I’m back, with another seasonal recipe!

This recipe for Cranberry and Maple Syrup Sweet Potatos is actually a side dish. I had mine with meatballs in a cream sauce, but it’s also a perfect dish to have as part of your Christmas dinner.

I actually came up with it after Indigo Herbs sent me some ingredients. I was supposed to use them for a recipe on Lipstick, Lettuce & Lycra, but I decided this particular recipe would sit nicely here. I’m planning to come up with something else with some of the other ingredients later on!

This particular recipe uses their dark organic Maple Syrup. It has a strong flavour that is sweet, but not sugary sweet, which makes it perfect for this savoury dish. The sweet potatos and maple syrup are balanced out by the tanginess of the fresh cranberries and walnuts.

It is, as with anything I cook. Very, very easy to make. I give specific measurements below to give you an idea, but my normal cooking style is just to throw everything on, so if you think it looks like it needs more walnuts, or that’s too many cranberries for you then just make the changes.

I am a devotee of the “throw it all in and hope it works” school of cooking, and in this instance, it did!



