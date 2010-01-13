Shopping Links

CLOTHES SHOPPING
Reproduction and vintage style
- 20th Century Foxy
- Bettylicious
- Born Bad Betty
- Dolly Dagger
- Etsy – Affiliate Link
- Heyday Vintage Style – Affiliate Link
- Lady Lucks Boutique
- Lady K Loves
- Miss Bamboo
- Pin Up Parade
- Puttin’ on the Ritz
- Stop Traffic
- Weekend Doll
Original vintage
- eBay– Affiliate Link
- Etsy
- Vintage -a – Peel
LINGERIE SHOPPING
- Kiss Me Deadly
- Playful Promises
- What Katie Did – Affiliate Link
ACCESSORIES SHOPPING
- AbiLu Creations
- Betsy Hatter Millinery
- Eclectic Eccentricity
LIFESTYLE
- This Vintage Life
- Ruby Lane
- Amazon – Affiliate Link
- Flamingo Amy
- Lipstick & Curls
CLOTHES SWAPPING
- Big Wardrobe
AnnaOctober 17, 2016
My favourite has to be Etsy for sure
LauraFebruary 25, 2017
Mine would definatly be Playful Promises.