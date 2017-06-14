About Me / Contact Me / Work With Me / Links / Shop my Wardrobe
The Forgotten Playsuit

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

I’ve called this post the forgotten playsuit, but it wasn’t really forgotten.

More the neglected playsuit.

I’ve had this for years. I think it actually came c/o of [email protected] back in the mists of time, but it never actually made it into an outfit post. When I got it I thought I’d never wear it, but actually on warm Summer days it’s been worn over and over again. It’s made it into a few instagram shots and mirror selfies, but never had an outfit post all of it’s very own.

Till now.

Last weeks post about shorts suddenly made me remember I had it, so I pulled it out and took it for a spin, seeing as the weather is so lovely.

The print on this is weird. It’s kind of geometric, with a bit of leopard print thrown in? I dunno. It’s not something I would normally look at and say “That’s a lovely print!” but I love this playsuit.

Primarily I love it because it’s comfortable and cool. Despite the cut outs the collared neck makes it feel a lot less revealing than if it had spaghetti straps so I don’t feel over exposed in it.

I have absolutely no doubt that weird geometric print playsuits with cut out sides are probably high on that list of things women over 30 shouldn’t wear. But I say pfft. It’s hot out and I like it.

(Actually I just checked and weirdly they neglected to mention “weird geometric playsuits with cut out sides”, apparently I shouldn’t be wearing hoop earrings though.)

Other things you may notice from these set of photos are

1) I’m still loving the bamboo earrings and bangles. I feel bad every time I put them on, like I should be more imaginative with my Summer accessories. But, hey, I like them and they go with (almost) everything, so expect to see a lot more of them this Summer.

2) I am in serious need of a haircut. Never fear, it’s booked for this Friday. I always kind of resent paying for haircuts. I wish I could just pick how I want my hair to look and then keep it exactly like that till I change my mind. Having to pay for a hair cut is like some kind of punishment for biology. Still, at least my hair dressers is a cool place, my hairdresser is lovely and they serve nice coffee.

Now, I’m off to avoid all the sunshine and lock myself indoors away from the pollen.

♣ Sunglasses – Ralph Lauren ♣ Playsuit – George @ Asda ♣ Shoes – Debenhams ♣
♣ Earrings and Bangles – Lady Lucks Boutique ♣

 

