I wasn’t lying when I said I liked to theme an outfit.

On Wednesday I talked about all the Halloween things I wanted for my wardrobe. At the time I was spending a few days on a short break in Edinburgh. So, obviously I took this Heyday tartan midi skirt with me to wear, because where else would I wear a tartan midi skirt if not Scotland?

We had a lovely few days in Edinburgh and did lots of things (many of them Harry Potter themed) which I will tell you all about soon, if you’re not already bored from following my every step on Instagram stories.

But for now lets talk about this skirt which I absolutely adore! Some of you may know that I work for Heyday!, helping out with the social media. When Shona saw my Autumn Wish List post a few weeks ago she told me that Heyday had a plaid circle skirt similar to the one I posted coming soon and asked if I would like one.

Yes, yes I would like one. I said. Which is how I got my hands on this before it even hit the website.

The plaid check is green and red on white background. Which is going to make it pretty darn perfect for some Christmas outfits too. Yay! More themed dressing!

The length is also great. It falls just below the calf on me and I’m 5’4″ so it’s easily long enough for taller ladies, or could be taken up if you’re shorter.

It has a nice wide waistband, plus, it has a pocket. I’m not going to go into how much I love skirts and dresses with pockets, I think that’s a pretty universal love, right? I mean who doesn’t want somewhere to stick their change on the way back from the bar?

I happened to have a roll neck jumper in the perfect shade of green to go with the skirt, but I think it will go well with red or white as well.

♦ Roll Neck – Primark (similar) ♦ Plaid Circle Skirt c/o Heyday ♦

♦ Shoes – Office (v.old!)♦