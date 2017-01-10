The Sub 2 Hour Half Marathon Project

By Lady Lipstick

Well, 2017 in underway, and for someone in my house that has included the realisation that this years Norwich Half Marathon is only 3 months away as it has moved to April instead of November.

Thankfully that person is not me. I decided last year that training for Half Marathons is too time consuming and doesn’t necessarily fit with my goals for Roller Derby training. I will therefore be sticking to the 10k world of running (or the 2.5 miles world of running round the block right now, but I will pick up the miles, I promise). My husband, Mr Chick as I have come to call him on my blogs, will, however, be running his fourth Half Marathon this year and has asked for my help in finally breaking that elusive sub 2 hour goal.

I thought it might be fun to document the progress on the blog. The idea is to see what difference Mr Chick notices in his running when he does what he is told, hold Mr Chick accountable as I shall tell the entire world when he doesn’t do what he is told and I’ll never know if my plan would have worked, and, ultimately, to see if he can crack that 2 hours with a bit of help.

The Plan

Winter is a horrible time for running, and Mr Chick hasn’t been running regularly for probably the last 3 or 4 months. I have therefore split the plan into 3 sections.

First up, 4 weeks of general conditioning and strength work will see him completing some fairly gentle 30 minute at home strength workouts 3 times a week along with 2 weekly slow runs that will take him back up to the 10k level by the end of the 4 weeks. He’ll also be spending his Saturdays going on …read more

