Morning!

Well, it’s that time of year when time flies so fast you can barely catch it as it wooshes by! There’s presents to buy, nights out and work is always crazy. Christmas is like a full stop in the year. We need to have perfectly clean houses and all our work wrapped up and done and finished because we have 3 days off and we can’t possibly leave the hoovering till Boxing Day because Christmas Day needs to be PERFECT.

This little end of the week post is nice when life is like that as it forces me to look back and reflect. Normally I write this just before it goes out on Sunday morning, but this week I’m having to write on Saturday afternoon as Sunday this week contains a craft fair, a roller derby game, our leagues AGM and the Christmas party. Phew. Basically I’ll be out of the house from 8:45am and short of popping in and out for 10 minutes to grab things and eat I won’t be home till late.

But that’s for next week (which will be Christmas Day, so I probably won’t write one then!) in the meantime, this week I……

Melted a Mug

Thanks to an investment in some exciting equipment I now have the ability to make mugs. I’ve done some designs of my own which are on my Etsy shop. Last week I did some personalised mugs for my Roller Derby league, and a few people asked me about travel mugs, so I bought a few to try printing on.

I did a quick practice run (with a back to front image!) and lets just say it wasn’t a resounding success.

Since then I have located new, non melty mugs, and whilst more practice is still needed, these ones at least come out of the press in the same shape they went in.

Drank some Gin

How unusual I hear you cry, that seems to be all you do these days Ms Chick, and after you told us you didn’t even like Gin! Well, lets just say that Gin is growing on me, but I’m still very fussy about Tonic.

Wednesday night was the 1st Birthday of the Bullards Gin distillery in Norwich, and as part of my extremely onerous Norwich Cocktail Week duties I was invited along to celebrate, drink free gin and eat delicious local cheeses.

It’s a hard life. Those of you who follow me on Instagram might have seen a sneak peek of my outfit on Instagram Stories, if not, it should be tomorrows outfit post, so in the mean time you’ll have to make do with this silly selfie. Bet you can’t wait now can you?

Jumped the Apex

This means nothing to many of you, but considering it’s about the most exciting thing that happened this week I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it. In Roller Derby the apex is the bit where the track curves around. Fancy super skater types can sometimes get past players at that point by taking a run up, jumping, and landing on the track on the other side of the curve. I am not a jumpy type skater, I like all my wheels on the ground. Whilst I can do the jumps in practice with no one near me, the concept that I might ever do one in a game while people were trying to hit me was a basic impossibility in my mind. However, I saw a gap, and I did it.

I was so proud. You probably still don’t know what I’m talking about, just be happy for me. It may never happen again.

Did Some Nail Art

I told you more products were on their way in my Etsy shop. Well, I had to get these up quick, with Christmas only a week away, but I have some awesome festive nail decals!

There are vintage style Christmas tree baubles that you can individually arrange on nails. The little ones can be fiddly to position, but they look awesome once on! There are also some gingerbread decals that are a bit chunkier! There will be some less festive nail designs on their way once Christmas is over, but these look fabulous against a light polish background.

And that, pretty much, was my week. Can you believe it will be Christmas Day this time next week?

How was your week?