Good morning!

It’s been super cold here this past week, culminating in the fact that this morning I have woken up to a light dusting of snow. Honestly this is somewhat messing with my plans for the day, but I can’t say that I’m terribly sad to have to readjust my plans to “spend the afternoon watching Buffy with a cup of tea” there are worse ways to spend your day.

These weekly diary posts sort of evolved themselves. I started posting a monthly round-up of the story of my life told through Instagram. But these days you’re not allowed to tell the story of your life through Instagram, you’re only allowed to post the pretty photos, so it evolved into a monthly catch up, and then into a weekly catch up when monthly was just too long and boring for even my own Mother to read.

I started writing them throughout the week, each little heading written as it happened. Recently, however, my weeks have been so busy that I’ve forgotten to do that and I reach Sunday wondering what the hell I HAVE actually done that week and scrolling back through photos and Facebook feed desperately trying to remember.

So, as far as I remember, this week I……

Had Superbowl Monday

Last year, for the first time ever, I stayed up until 4 in the morning to watch the Superbowl with some friends. We enjoyed it so much that this year we planned to do the same. Unfortunately (or fortunately?) one of those friends has just got a new job and couldn’t get the Monday off. If you’re going to stay up all night watching American Football you really need to take the Monday off.

So instead we recorded it, avoided social media all day on Monday, and then had ourselves a Super Bowl Monday instead. There were Hot Dogs, crisps, beer and American chocolate. There were also some fabulous home-made last-minute decorations (thanks Mr Chick). I have to say it’s much more civilised watching the Super Bowl at the regular time, it was also a REALLY exciting game.

Continued to hate technology with a passion

This week it’s been my own laptop that hates me rather than my blog, but honestly I’m on the verge of going to live in a cabin in the woods (maybe I’ll wait till Spring).

On Wednesday afternoon I tried to do some work on my server, but nothing would work how it was supposed to. I swear every time I try to fix a problem it just reveals another problem that I have to research to find out what the hell it means and then fix that. Anyway, that was a mere minor annoyance, until both web browsers I have installed on my laptop decided to crash every time I used them and require a full laptop restart. In the end at 4pm I decided that was enough work for me and gave up and went and watched Fresh Prince of Bel Air on Netflix.

Thursday seemed fine, then on Friday it happened again. I tried uninstalling Chrome, but then IE wouldn’t work either for me to re-download it and I couldn’t even restart my laptop as I was processing a video that takes HOURS and I really didn’t want to restart from scratch.

And that is why there was no blog post on Friday, and also why I should be one of those organised bloggers who has their content scheduled 3 weeks in advance. Stupid technology.

Felt a bit poorly, but not poorly enough

Don’t you just hate that? I’ve had a bit of a delicate tummy and a fuzzy head all week, but nothing you can really point to and say “I’M ILL!” which means I feel obliged to soldier on like the trooper I am.

I will just whinge about it fairly constantly, just to make sure everyone knows what a trooper I am though.

Got my Peanut Butter

yes, actually, this is a cause for celebration.

I really like peanut butter, like REALLY like peanut butter. I normally order big tubs of the sugar and salt free stuff online. Then I discovered my local Sainsburys actually had the big tubs and I could just get it delivered with my regular shopping. That’s cheaper and a lot less faff.

I was really looking forward to peanut butter on a bagel after Roller Derby on Thursday. The shopping was delivered while I was out, so I was convinced I would arrive home and discover the little list saying “Sorry, we didn’t have any peanut butter, we didn’t mean to ruin your life.”. But I didn’t and I got my bagel.

It’s the little things that make me happy.

Expanded my Peanut Butter love

Yeah, so I buy the sugar and salt free stuff in tubs. That doesn’t mean I’m averse to a sugar stuffed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Having already sampled the versions shaped like Pumpkins and Christmas Trees I was very happy when Mr Chick came home from the Post Office with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Heart.

I am wondering if they will do Easter Eggs? I’m thinking a whole egg stuffed with peanut butter. Please let it happen.

Watched the Rugby

And, as if to book end my week with sports involving men beating each other up for possession of a funny shaped ball. I spent yesterday afternoon watching the Rugby.

Having survived Roller Derby practice with my “not quite an illness” I then came home and spent the afternoon watching the England v Wales game. It was also very exciting. If you play Roller Derby another fun way to entertain yourself when watching any other sport is to call Roller Derby penalties on them. Frankly Rugby players are TERRIBLE for back blocks and forearms penalties, it wouldn’t fly in Roller Derby I’ll tell you that.

And that was another exciting week in my life.

How was your week?