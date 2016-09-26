Tulle skirts have been a thing for a while.
As I trend, I suspect that it will very soon be dead in the water, much in the way skinny jeans allegedly are, because I just gave in and bought one.
This one, to be precise.
When I first saw tulle skirts doing the rounds I dismissed them as a bit silly. Something that only “bloggers” wear (and by bloggers I don’t mean me, I mean all those women who mysteriously look like models and are obviously dating photographers and post outfit photos that look like they’ve come from Vogue)
Then they gradually started to seep into my consciousness. I kept finding myself pinning pictures of tulle skirts.
Tulle skirts with leather jackets. Tulle skirts with roll necks. Tulle skirts with button down shirts. Tulle skirts with stripes.
But all the tulle skirts were a bit expensive, and I still secretly thought I would look silly in it. Like a hippo in a tutu. Then as EVERYONE had one the price started to drop. Then I spotted one in New Look for £19.99 while I was writing my Autumn Wish List, and, er, now I own a tulle skirt.
I don’t *think* I look like a hippo in a tutu?
I wore it out on Friday night and I didn’t notice gales of laughter following me around. Though I had quite a few cocktails, so you never know.
As the weather is still a bit warm for roll necks I decided to dress is down a little with a striped bardot top, prompted by my Pinterest adventures. I would add that this particular bardot top has an irritating habit of pinging up off my shoulders, so next time I may choose a different one.
The tulle on this skirt is beautifully soft and swishy and it doesn’t have too many layers, so it’s not too “pouffy”. It’s a smooth layer of net on top, with a tiered layer underneath, and then an inner satin lining.
I have lots of plans for it this Autumn and Winter so expect to see it again!
♥ Striped Top – Primark ♥ Tulle Skirt – New Look ♥ Court Shoes – Miss KG ♥
LucySeptember 26, 2016
That is lovely, I’ve also given in and bought one. Unfortunately mine is a bit hippo in a tutu as it is pink, voluminous and has diamante! I love it though and wear it in the house when drinking tea and reading.
GemmaSeptember 26, 2016
That sounds amazing!
rings90September 27, 2016
LOL, I Finally bought one also. It’s cut like yours, but is this amazing midnight blue colour that I love…. Debating whether I should wear it to a wedding or not this weekend… I’m happy I bought it, it makes me smile.
laura mitbrodtSeptember 27, 2016
What a chic look, I love this combo
xo
http://www.laurajaneatelier.com
EvSeptember 27, 2016
Love your skirt!
Steph from Miss KittenheelSeptember 27, 2016
Makes me want to wear my tulle skirt again – mine is a trifle too short for my liking. but in the plussize market you can’T be too choosy 😉
Samantha MoranSeptember 28, 2016
I love it!! I have been wearing tulle skirts on and off since 2002 (Noa Noa had a season of tulle!!) ….I love them. They don’t look dated BECAUSE THEY WERE NEVER ‘IN’…. I so hope this mainstream moment doesn’t destroy that! You look gorgeous!!
CharliOctober 1, 2016
You definitely do not look like a hippo in a tutu, you look amazing. Love the french chic vibes!
C xx
CurvyGirlThin.com
NaelleOctober 1, 2016
Nice Stripped over top 🙂
Naelle from paris..!
http://www.once-in-paris.com/en/blog-mode-running-paris-derbies-bleus/
bella laurenOctober 6, 2016
What a vintage look ,you look stunning in this outfit
HazelxJoyOctober 14, 2016
It’s lovely. I do the same in that I ‘come around’ to certain trends. I hated Toms with a passion when I first saw them but after a while they got under my skin and I had to have a pair, now I love then. Can’t imagine going through summer without them.
Anyway, no hippo in sight here. It’s lovely. Oh, I already said that (must be true). As for bardot top pinging off your shoulders, I think they all do that, sadly.