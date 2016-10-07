Ok, Ok, I’ll put your out of your misery!
If you read Wednesdays post you’ll know that I was getting a hair cut and considering doing something a bit radical.
You might even have seen my Instagram Post. But this is the proper reveal, because I know that you were all sitting at home saying “But I can’t go out on Friday night because I haven’t had a proper look at Retro Chicks hair yet!”
Well, now you can make those plans. Go out, have fun and see your friends. As I did indeed go the whole hog and opt for an undercut pixie cut.
It’s super short around the back and ears with a small undercut section. Then the top is longer and layered for lots of texture.
At the moment it’s about 3 different colours. My natural mousey blonde on the really short sections where my roots were, a darker blonde on the short section at the back (because I am really bad at applying bleach evenly) and a lighter silver on the longer sections at the top.
Next step is to even that out, then I might try some pastel colours on it to see how it looks!
I have had hair this short before, though not quite as short at the back as the undercut pixie cut. It was many years ago though and I wasn’t sure at first whether it would suit me now I’m 37, not 17!
So far I’m loving it. I’m actually sleeping better without all my hair getting in the way, and in the morning I just have to run my fingers through it and maybe stick some dry shampoo on it. Perfect!
I should be able to keep the back and sides short with a pair of clippers, so hopefully it won’t lose shape too quickly. Only time will tell!
Now I’ve put you out of your misery I shall get back to work. Norwich Cocktail Week starts tomorrow and there are lots of last-minute preparations to make…..
SuzanneOctober 7, 2016
Looks fantastic!
bisous
Suzanne
G.M. NortonOctober 7, 2016
The new hair looks truly wonderful! Bravo for going for it, m’dear.
Linda DavidsonOctober 7, 2016
Gemma it looks amazing, really suits you and the colours are fab. Well done to have the courage to go for it x
RuthOctober 7, 2016
i love it – super cute xx
AnnaOctober 7, 2016
It looks fabulous!
EmmaOctober 8, 2016
You look bloody gorgeous! Great cut x
HazelxJoyOctober 8, 2016
Looks incredible! It really suits you, I had pixie crop many years ago and found it so easy to look after.
Ursula in CádizOctober 8, 2016
Absolutely fabulous: both you and your haircut! Loving the mix of colours too.
JessicaOctober 8, 2016
Wow! I really love the pixie on you. The silver color is amazing, but I would love to see a pale lilac or pastel blue too. I can’t wait to see what else you do, colorwise – short hair is the perfect canvas for experimentation.
Lori SmithOctober 9, 2016
It looks wonderful! Really suits you! Looking forward to seeing how you maintain it and play around with colour 🙂
Miss TrashloveOctober 10, 2016
So cute!!!! You remind me of Loco (Betty Grable) in “How to Marry a Millionaire”.
If you decide on a pastel shade (yes please!) may I suggest periwinkle?
JanieceOctober 16, 2016
What a fab haircut and it really suits you – love it! Hopefully nobody will tell you that you’re ‘brave’, which is one of the most ridiculous things people say to women with short hair. It would look great with pastels but it looks really good just as it is, too.