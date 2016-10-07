Ok, Ok, I’ll put your out of your misery!

If you read Wednesdays post you’ll know that I was getting a hair cut and considering doing something a bit radical.

You might even have seen my Instagram Post. But this is the proper reveal, because I know that you were all sitting at home saying “But I can’t go out on Friday night because I haven’t had a proper look at Retro Chicks hair yet!”

Well, now you can make those plans. Go out, have fun and see your friends. As I did indeed go the whole hog and opt for an undercut pixie cut.

It’s super short around the back and ears with a small undercut section. Then the top is longer and layered for lots of texture.

At the moment it’s about 3 different colours. My natural mousey blonde on the really short sections where my roots were, a darker blonde on the short section at the back (because I am really bad at applying bleach evenly) and a lighter silver on the longer sections at the top.

Next step is to even that out, then I might try some pastel colours on it to see how it looks!

I have had hair this short before, though not quite as short at the back as the undercut pixie cut. It was many years ago though and I wasn’t sure at first whether it would suit me now I’m 37, not 17!

So far I’m loving it. I’m actually sleeping better without all my hair getting in the way, and in the morning I just have to run my fingers through it and maybe stick some dry shampoo on it. Perfect!

I should be able to keep the back and sides short with a pair of clippers, so hopefully it won’t lose shape too quickly. Only time will tell!

Now I’ve put you out of your misery I shall get back to work. Norwich Cocktail Week starts tomorrow and there are lots of last-minute preparations to make…..